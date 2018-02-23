Hillsborough students to watch school security video today

By Published: Updated:
Hillsborough County Schools image

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.– Following a week filled with lockdown drills and walk outs, Hillsborough County students are getting even more training today.

A 9-minute-long video will be shown at all public schools in the county on Friday. It focuses on “See Something? Say Something!” and lockdown procedures.

“Silencing cell phones and devices is very important in a lockdown. You want to make that room look and sound vacant. Wait for first responders. There should be no movement,” says the Hillsborough County Public Schools Chief of Security John Newman.

It’s not meant to scare students. They won’t hear words like “gun” or “intruder” and the only re-enactment they will see is of “See something? Say Something!” where a student gets pushed down by a peer.

“See Something? Say Something!” is a policy all law enforcement officers across the Bay Area are enforcing.

“I’m seeing that these students who have the courage to stand up and say something are saving lives,” says Lakeland Police Chief Larry Giddens. “You’ve gotta stand up and say something. The very life you may be saving may be your own.”

The video will be shown to all middle and high school students. Teachers at elementary schools will decide if their students will watch the video. It will be shown district-wide at 9:30 a.m.

Follow Avery Cotton on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s