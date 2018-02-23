8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo has something for everyone, from athletes to kids

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2018 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic this weekend may cause lots of sore muscles. 

The Stick is the perfect remedy.

“Best clinics in the world use these!” said worker Robert Dillis.

The Stick is a hard rod surrounded by spindles that can easily roll over body parts.

“Hands are number one. I love massage any day over a stick, but The Stick is a tool the person can use themselves if they have an injury, they can do it every day,” Dillis said.

The 8 On Your Side Health and Fitness Expo has things for everyone like sneaker charms or the Sling Board, a Tampa Bay area invention that’s a cross between a bicycle, a paddleboard and a skateboard.

“To give people another option for a great cardiovascular workout while having fun at the local park,” said John Wink.

The expo has activities for the little ones, too.

And, there are relaxation spots like various massage tables.

Thousands will stream through the Tampa Convention Center to take in all the healthy options.

“It’s a must to come to the expo. There are so many things out here. So many vendors and new things and samples and treats,” said resident Jodi Stoner.

