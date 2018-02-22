Ways to save your life in an active shooter situation

LAKELAND, Fla.(WFLA) — Nearly 300 people packed inside New Bethel AMC Church in Lakeland on Thursday morning, taking time off of work to learn what to do in an active shooter scenario.

Carl Uhjort doesn’t attend the church, but sat in these pews to learn how to protect his own congregation.

“We don’t want them to panic. We do want them to be aware of their surroundings,” says Uhjort.

Learning what to look for to prevent these tragedies from happening is key according to Sgt. Bryan McNabb. In many cases, he teaches, it’s been festering with someone.

“You’ll notice they’ve been absent from work or school, increased use of drugs or alcohol. They’ll empathize with other shootings. They’ll say I can see where someone could get to that point,” says Sgt. McNabb.

It begs the difficult question, what would you do? Would you hide? Would you run?

“You want to figure out where the threat is and go the opposite direction. That’s your number one choice,” says Sgt. McNabb,

If you can’t do that, he says hide. Your last resort, he teaches, is to engage.

“You’re always armed. When you walk into an office or a school, think about the lamps, staplers, hole punchers. What can you use to save your life?”

The police department isn’t holding these events to ignite fear, but sometimes fear is what it is — reality. Even for a top cop.

“I’m scared,” says Lakeland Police Chief Larry Giddens. “What does that say? It is not a matter of if this is going to happen. It’s a matter of when this is going to happen and where,” says Chief Giddens.

He explains that’s why it is so important, if you see something, “you gotta stand up and say something. The very life you could be saving could be your own.”

