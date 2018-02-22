Polk Sheriff Grady Judd discusses expansion of ‘Sentinel’ program

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is holding a press conference to discuss the expansion of the Sheriff’s Sentinel Program.

The agency is partnering up with Weber International University to help enhance safety at the University’s campus in Babson Park, Florida.

The Sheriff’s Sentinel Program was designed to help teachers respond to an active shooter situation.

The program selects a number of teachers to be deputized as “special deputies.” Special deputies are authorized to carry concealed weapons on campus. The teachers must pass a criminal background check, drug testing and a psychological evaluation and complete hundreds of hours of firearm training before they attain special deputy status.