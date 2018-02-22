Team USA women win hockey gold, Twitter loses it

(WFLA/NBC Olympics) — The U.S. women’s hockey team won its first gold-medal game since the inaugural women’s tournament at the 1998 Nagano Games.

Steph Curry took a break from basketball to cheer on Team USA.

USA!! USA!!! 🇺🇸 🏒 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 22, 2018

Jim Craig, a member of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” U.S. men’s hockey team that upset the Soviet Union for Olympic gold in 1980, was also tuning in.

U-S-A! U-S-A! What a game! Now that’s what I call @usahockey! Congrats #TeamUSA ! 🥇🇺🇸 — Jim Craig (@JimCraigUSA) February 22, 2018

Actress and non-professional athlete Olivia Munn was 11 emojis happy.

CONGRATS to the US Women’s Hockey team for bringing home the GOLD for the first time in 20 years!!!!! You make us all so proud 🥇🇺🇸❤️💙🙌👊👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/L9LmdLGEIG — om (@oliviamunn) February 22, 2018

Pittsburgh Penguin Phil Kessel gave the U.S. women a shoutout as well. His sister Amanda scored the second goal in the shootout.

Fellow Team USA Olympians Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim (pairs figure skaters) were at the game.

Bronze medal ice dancer Alex Shibutani couldn’t contain his emotions.

So proud of them. And not just because they won this game. These girls are champions, win or lose… gold or silver.

Their legacy is about more than their medals. They have stood for gender equality and fought for the future of their sport. Legends. #GOLD pic.twitter.com/1MTLmA7CVX — Alex Shibutani (@AlexShibutani) February 22, 2018

U.S. silver medal speed skater John-Henry Kreuger is a fan of the team as well.

USA Hockey Women GOLD! ITS GOLD! — John-Henry Krueger (@Real_JohnHenry) February 22, 2018

Of course, the players themselves took to Twitter to share their joy.

And they shared some photos of their new hardware.

Bold and gold pic.twitter.com/dvXq5dHDJW — Nicole Hensley (@NicHens29) February 22, 2018

Things wouldn’t be complete without a Hilary Knight selfie.

