Tarpon Springs man arrested as gun seizures continue to climb at Tampa Int’l

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tens of thousands of people flying out of Tampa International Airport pass through TSA checkpoints each day, but some, like William Laursen, don’t get that far.

The 55-year-old Tarpon Springs man was arrested at a checkpoint Wednesday after a loaded .22 caliber gun was discovered in a pocket of his carry-on.

In 2017, Tampa ranked sixth in the nation for firearm confiscations with a total of 97 people stopped. Government statistics show 90 of the 97 guns were loaded.

“I would say the number of firearms we’re finding is increasing at a rate farther than the rate of increase of passengers,” said TSA federal security director Lee Kair. “Most of the time they just say I forgot I had it on my person or in my bag.”

But Kair tells News Channel 8 there’s no clear answer for why this keeps happening.

“Yes it surprises me,” said Larry Gilliam of New Port Rickey. “If I had a gun, I’d know I have it. How can they say they don’t know they have it?”

TIA officials recently put up signs to remind people that concealed weapons are not allowed near the checkpoints.

Last year, TSA statistics show nearly 4,000 guns were confiscated at airports nationwide.

Passengers caught with concealed weapons face arrest and federal fines up to $13,000.

Laursen was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm. News Channel 8 reached out to him, but never got a response.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: