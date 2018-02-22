Teen victim confronts rapist, former martial arts coach in Hillsborough court

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A brave young victim of sexual abuse confronted her former martial arts instructor in court Thursday as he was sentenced to life in prison.

Investigators said Nelson Ivan del Valle-Nazario admitted to having sex with one of his students during a recorded phone call with them in 2016.

He was charged with sexual battery against a minor less than 12, a capital offense in Florida that carries with it a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted.

The victim tearfully spoke in court with her brother and mother by her side.

“What you did to me, hurt me, and what you did to me is something I would never possibly forget,” the victim said.

Nazario stood handcuffed, sometimes with a smirk on his face as the 15-year-old girl and her family called him a rapist and monster. Nearly everyone, including inmates there for other cases were in tears.

“My mom put me in martial arts to help me with bullying. My mom was paying you to teach me martial arts and instead you were raping her daughter,” the victim said. “You used your power to get close to me. You weren’t only my coach, you were a trusted friend and I think that’s why I’ve been in denial for so long.”

The victim’s brother said, “Nobody understands how much I hate him. I want him to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

The victim’s mother spoke with News Channel 8 about concerns that more victims could be out there.

“If this happened to you, please speak up. Speak up,” the victim’s mother said.

Nazario was the owner of Undisputed Fitness & Martial Arts on Waters Avenue in Tampa.

The battery began in March 2015 and lasted until September 2016, according to Hillsborough County deputies. They said the incidents happened both at a gym and at Nazario’s home.

Nazario was arrested in November 2016.

Last month he was found guilty on four counts of lewd and lascivious battery, and of sexual battery by an adult with a victim less than 12.

The judge also sentenced Nazario to 60 years on the four counts of lewd and lascivious battery along with the life sentence.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: