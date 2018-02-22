Tampa Int’l Airport announces more non-stop flights to Iceland beginning in September

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting in September, Icelandair will fly non-stop between Tampa International Airport and Reykjavik, Iceland, airport officials announced Thursday.

“We’ve been seeing a great demand for these flights in the Tampa Bay area market and we’re thrilled to not only increase the service but double the service between Tampa and Reykjavik,” said Michael Raucheisen, Marketing and PR Manager for Icelandair North America.

The route was launched in September 2017 and was expanded due to popularity. This September, the airline is adding two more flights each week, officials said.

Icelandair connects passengers to more than 25 European cities via Reykjavik.

“It’s not just for leisure travelers and families. This opens up business and trade and foreign relations in both directions. Certainly in Iceland and Europe and in Tampa Bay. It’s not just for going from hot to cold. There’s a lot of elements that really open up opportunities,” Raucheisen told News Channel 8.

The new flights are expected to add another $14.2 million in revenue for a total economic impact of $28.4 million a year, airport officials said in a press release.

The flight from Tampa to Iceland takes approximately seven hours.

