Tampa Bay Rays trade outfielder Corey Dickerson to Pittsburgh Pirates

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays announced the trade of outfielder Corey Dickerson to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.
The trade was made in exchange for right-handed pitcher Daniel Hudson, minor league infielder Tristan Gray and cash considerations.
Dickerson, 28, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Feb. 17.
Hudson, 30, went 2-7 with a 4.38 ERA in 71 appearances in 2017.
Gray was selected by the Pirates in the 13th round of the 2017 draft.
In his first professional season, he hit .269/.329/.486.
There are 36 days until Rays opening day versus Boston on March 29.
