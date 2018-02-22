Tampa Bay Rays trade outfielder Corey Dickerson to Pittsburgh Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson runs the bases after his home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Carlos Villanueva. AP Photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays announced the trade of outfielder Corey Dickerson to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

The trade was made in exchange for right-handed pitcher Daniel Hudson, minor league infielder Tristan Gray and cash considerations.

Dickerson, 28, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Feb. 17.

Hudson, 30, went 2-7 with a 4.38 ERA in 71 appearances in 2017.

Gray was selected by the Pirates in the 13th round of the 2017 draft.

In his first professional season, he hit .269/.329/.486.

There are 36 days until Rays opening day versus Boston on March 29.

