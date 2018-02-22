Tampa Bay Rays trade outfielder Corey Dickerson to Pittsburgh Pirates

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays announced the trade of outfielder Corey Dickerson to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

The trade was made in exchange for right-handed pitcher Daniel Hudson, minor league infielder Tristan Gray and cash considerations.

Dickerson, 28, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Feb. 17.

Hudson, 30, went 2-7 with a 4.38 ERA in 71 appearances in 2017.

Gray was selected by the Pirates in the 13th round of the 2017 draft.

In his first professional season, he hit .269/.329/.486.

There are 36 days until Rays opening day versus Boston on March 29.

