St. Pete officials urge parents to stop spreading school violence rumors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Like many parents at Northeast High School in St. Petersburg, Harold Taylor got a worried text from his son this morning.

“The first thing I said was, is it credible?” the father recalled.

A number of parents rushed to the school to take their children home, but the threat turned out to just be a rumor.

Now Taylor is cautioning his children to stop spreading rumors on social media.

“When you send that or share it, you’re as equally at fault as the person who originated it,” he said.

Ironically, the rumor may have originated at the school around the time Police Chief Anthony Holloway arrived in uniform with Mayor Rick Kriseman to talk with students.

“The mayor and I were here talking to some students, some parent put out there that something was going on this school and it spread like wildfire and parents were coming here and taking their kids out of school and there was nothing going on,” said Chief Holloway. “One parent, told another parent, who told another parent to get with the superintendent and we saw lines of parents outside trying to get their kids.”

The police chief, mayor and School Superintendent of Pinellas County all implored parents to stop spreading rumors.

“If you have a question, contact your local law enforcement or contact the school, because once you start spreading those rumors then we have to take the time because we want to make sure we investigate those rumors to make sure they are not true,” said Holloway, adding that the rumors are simply adding to the tension that is already in the schools.

“I think what the mayor and I heard from the students was, our parents are scaring up and we’re scared because they saw it on social media and calling their kids and asking them if they are safe. And the kids are…we’re fine,” said Holloway.

