Speed Busters: Lakeland construction workers fear for their lives

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s Thursday and time for Speed Busters. This time, WFLA Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey is in Lakeland where construction workers say speeders have them fearing for their lives. Imagine working long hot days right beside the roadway. Then, add cars speeding beside you. Suddenly, a grueling job becomes a treacherous job.

So, Leslee grabbed her Speed Buster gun to see if she could give these constructions work a break. Literally.

The roadway of concern is Brunnell Parkway at 10th Street in Lakeland. Leslee spoke with a couple of road warriors. City of Lakeland Equipment Operator Enrico Link was giving the sidewalk a makeover. But says it’s drivers that really need to change. “A few years ago we had someone holding a stop and go pad that actually got hit.”

Leslee saw the speed limit is 30, but with a blind curve, the suggested speed is 20. And that is without workers present. When workers are present drivers are supposed to slow down even more.

Leslee began clocking drivers coming in fast toward the workers and some were speeding through the construction zone.

“What do you think about 39?” asked Leslee. Enrico answered, “I think it’s ridiculous. “The recommended is 20,” noted Leslee. “It’s bad,” replied Enrico.

“Somebody just came through this curve at 36 mph. With these workers present,” said Leslee.

Then Leslee headed down to the corner where Brunnell Parkway meets up with 10th Street. Here, workers were installing a gas line. One worker told Leslee it’s very dangerous when speeders don’t obey the slow down signs because they are working right beside the road.

Matt Carter is one of the pipeline welders. “Have you had any close calls?” asked Leslee. “Oh Yea. We had one about had a wreck right here at this intersection actually,” replied Carter.

Then, Leslee caught a motorcyclist speeding at 66 mph on 10th Street. The speed limit is 35 mph when there are no workers present. Speeding fines are doubled where workers are present.

Leslee took her results and the worker’s concerns to the Lakeland Police Department. Sergeant Gary Gross responded immediately by setting up a two-hour speeding detail and busted eleven speeders.

Sergeant Gross told Leslee he will ask the City of Lakeland to add another “speeding fines are doubled” sign to Brunnell Parkway.

If you have a traffic concern that is not an emergency in Lakeland, Sergeant Gross encourages residents to call the Non-Emergency Call Center at (863) 834-6900.

If you have a speeding concern visit Leslee’s Facebook page at WFLA Leslee and direct message her. She may be able to bring Speed Busters to your street.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: