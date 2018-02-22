Several Tampa Bay area museums targets of Duke Energy phone scam

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Crooks aren’t just targeting individual customers with phone scams these days. They’re now focusing on the fine arts.

According to John Collins with St. Pete’s Arts Alliance, this type of threatening call is making the rounds with several local museums.

“Well, I’ve heard back already today from another museum that has been contacted and actually from a gallery and a shop that have been contacted,” said Collins.

Duke Energy is aware these fake phone calls are on the uptick.

“They target people who really, absolutely need power to operate,” said Ana Gibbs, a spokeswoman for the company.

Losing power means losing customers and profits.

“Often times they just panic and go ahead and pay that fee rather than risk losing profits,” Gibbs explained. “Please know that Duke Energy would actually tell you in writing that if any way, shape, or form if you’re delinquent on your bill.”

“Hopefully this phase will go away now that everyone knows about it and they know it won’t be productive for a while,” Collins said.

Collins also shared his words of wisdom not just for the Fine Arts District, but to everyone, “Forewarned is forearmed.”

