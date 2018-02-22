Service dog injures young girl on Southwest Airlines flight

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WFLA) – A service dog injured a young girl on a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Portland Wednesday night, KNVX reports.

According to an airline representative, a 6-year-old girl onboard Southwest Airlines flight No. 1904 had crossed the aisle to pet the animal. As she was approaching the dog, it scraped her forehead with its teeth, causing a minor injury, the representative said.

The girl was taken off the flight to be evaluated by paramedics and returned to the plane once she was cleared to fly.

The dog and its handler were removed from the flight and remained in Phoenix while the plane departed 20 minutes behind schedule.

“As always, the safety of our Customers is our highest priority,” Southwest said in a statement.

