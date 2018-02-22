Second college in Polk Co. signs on to train staff members to carry guns on campus

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Another Polk County university is singing on to train staff members to carry guns on campus.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is partnering up with Weber International University to help enhance safety at the University’s campus in Babson Park, Florida.

“I hope the hardware rusts and the training goes unused. But, if I need to call a deputy sheriff I want them to come from down the hall, not down the street,” Webber International University President Dr. Keith Wade said.

Wade officially signed the contract at the sheriff’s office on Thursday.

“Do you want Somebody to step out and stop them? Or do you want them to go into the classroom and slaughter your babies,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “We don’t want to do this, we have to do this.”

One student who spoke with News Channel 8 said he believes the program will keep students safer, as long as the guns are in the right hands. “You got to give it to the most mature, responsible, best records, and only give it to a couple people,” Aaron Edel said.

“At the end of the day, we’re all human beings. Even adults make mistakes. I feel like if you arm teachers you could have mass shootings with teachers as well.”

The program selects a number of teachers to be sworn in as “special deputies.” Special deputies are authorized to carry concealed weapons on campus. The teachers must pass a criminal background check, drug testing and a psychological evaluation and complete hundreds of hours of firearm training before they attain special deputy status.

“We’re not passing out guns. The folks that have passed this have passed the same psychological tests as a deputy sheriff. They actually have more firearms training,” Dr. Wade said.

