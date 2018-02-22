School threats increase across Tampa Bay area, expert says why

(WFLA) – It’s no joke! That’s the message from law enforcement across the Tampa Bay area who are responding to a series of threats against schools.

The threats come by word of mouth, social media or scrawled on a bathroom wall. A number of schools have reported threats of shootings, killings and other mayhem.

“Anyone found to make a threat of violence will be subject to suspension, re-assignment to an alternative school, or expulsion,” warned Dr. Diana Greene, Superintendent of the Manatee County School District.

She posted a video on Facebook that included Manatee deputies offering advice about threats.

“Talking about causing violence like blowing up a school or shooting up a school is no joke,” said a deputy looking directly at the camera.

Dr. Mark Cavitt, a Child Psychiatrist at John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, said the lure to make the posts is usually a desire for power.

“They recognize that this is a very powerful attention-seeking behavior,” he said.

Threat makers may have a beef with a teacher, classmate or school in general.

“They’re going to get school systems upset. At the very least, they might get an evacuation,” said Dr. Cavitt.

They may do it for the sole reason of being a copycat.

The rash of reports is taxing law enforcement.

“We got to also make sure that parents and the kids are not keep spreading this on social media. ‘Cause that’s what we get a lot of too, running down the same leads over and over again,” said St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway.

To catch the young people putting out these false threats of violence, police want you to report it, but don’t spread it.

RELATED STORIES: