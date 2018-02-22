13-year-old charged with making threat against Manatee Co. school

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old student in Manatee County has been charges with making a school threat.

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the teen attends Nolan Middle School in Bradenton and made verbal threats to the school and to other students.

In a different school threat investigation, Sarasota police say social media posts that made a threat to a school and were widely shared in the Sarasota area were not a local threat.

On Wednesday evening, screenshots of a Facebook post indicating there would be a shooting at “SHS” were heavily circulated throughout the City of Sarasota.

Sarasota police received the social media posts and began an investigation immediately. It was determined the social media posts originated from a Facebook account in Springfield, Ohio.

The Sarasota Police Department has been in direct contact with the Springfield Police Division in Ohio.

Police say the “SHS” mentioned in the social media post was not Sarasota High School. There are no threats against Sarasota High School or to any students or faculty.

The Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Schools appreciate the faculty and students reporting this social media post immediately. The Sarasota Police Department says it takes each and every threat against the city and schools seriously.

If you see something suspicious, call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at (941) 316-1199.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: