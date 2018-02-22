13-year-old charged with making threat against Manatee Co. school

By Published: Updated:
A photo of Nolan Middle School.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old student in Manatee County has been charges with making a school threat.

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the teen attends Nolan Middle School in Bradenton and made verbal threats to the school and to other students.

In a different school threat investigation, Sarasota police say social media posts that made a threat to a school and were widely shared in the Sarasota area were not a local threat.

On Wednesday evening, screenshots of a Facebook post indicating there would be a shooting at “SHS” were heavily circulated throughout the City of Sarasota.

Sarasota police received the social media posts and began an investigation immediately. It was determined the social media posts originated from a Facebook account in Springfield, Ohio.

The Sarasota Police Department has been in direct contact with the Springfield Police Division in Ohio.

Police say the “SHS” mentioned in the social media post was not Sarasota High School. There are no threats against Sarasota High School or to any students or faculty.

The Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Schools appreciate the faculty and students reporting this social media post immediately. The Sarasota Police Department says it takes each and every threat against the city and schools seriously.

If you see something suspicious, call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at (941) 316-1199.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s