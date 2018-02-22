Sarasota man indicted for possessing more than 2 tons of explosives that he kept in shed, storage unit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment, charging a man with possession explosives.

March Jason Levene, 56, of Sarasota, is charged with three counts of possessing explosives as a convicted felon, two counts of improper storage of explosive materials and one count of possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.

Levene was allegedly in possession of 4,362 pounds of quick match and 858 rounds of .22 caliber ammo.

According to the indictment, Levene stored the explosives in an exterior shed at his home and in a storage unit at a commercial storage facility in Sarasota.

Last Thursday, law enforcement officers executed search warrants at Levene’s home and storage unit and seized the explosives and ammo.

If convicted, Levene faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal person for each of the possession counts and up to one year in federal prison for each improper storage count.

An indictment is a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal crime law.

