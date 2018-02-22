Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for St. Petersburg man accused of pushing woman out of moving car

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a St. Petersburg man who is accused of trying to kill a woman by pushing her out of a moving car in Polk County.

The sheriff’s office has issued an arrest warrant for Remond Brown II.

“He’s dangerous. We want him for attempted murder,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Investigators say Brown and the victim were were travelling together in a black Honda Accord on Feb. 17. They were driving in the area of Highway 60 East and Silvio Road in Lake Wales.

Investigators say Brown punched the victim in the face multiple times then pushed her out of the vehicle while he was driving at highway speed.

“He kicked his girlfriend out of the car at 75 or 80 mph. That is unthinkable,” said Sheriff Judd.

Other travelers on the road stopped to help the victim, but Brown did not.

“The victim screaming at the witnesses, ‘please don’t leave me, he’ll kill me, he’ll kill me,’” said Sheriff Judd.

Deputies say he stopped that car, but only to look back at the victim and swore at her before getting back into the car and driving off.

The sheriff’s office says Brown lives in the St. Petersburg area and that’s where he probably is now.

Brown’s grandmother answered the door at 11th Avenue S. in St. Petersburg.

Remond Brown II is about 5’4″ tall and weighs 170 lbs. He may still be driving around in the victim’s black 2017 Honda Accord, Florida tag 717TDH.

An arrest warrant has been issued for him with charges of 2nd Degree Attempted Murder, Battery (Domestic Violence), Violation of an Injunction, and Grand Theft Motor Vehicle.

