Pasco County Special Olympics Summer Games underway

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – At River Ridge High School in New Port Richey, 605 young athletes gathered for the Pasco County Special Olympics Summer Games.

Among them was Brandon Reid.

His father, Trevor Reid, said it means a lot to his family.

“I love the fact that they put a lot of attention to this. This event is really huge. A lot of people showed up cheering them on, it was great,” said Reid.

The summer games in Pasco feature the cutest little runners.

Everyone got a kick out of the day.

The athletes competed in cycling, tennis and other games.

“It’s an opportunity to show their abilities. It’s an opportunity where they can come out… They feel accepted. They feel welcome,” County Director Valerie Lundin said.

Athlete John Miller is on a soccer team and loves every second of it. It’s really the acceptance that makes him happy.

“No matter how old you are, you can still play. They don’t judge you,” said Miller.

Friday, at Wesley Chapel High School, another 500 athletes will participate in Special Olympic Summer Games.,

It’s another fun day of competition.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: