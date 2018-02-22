Pasco authorities investigate rumored death threat at elementary school

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rumored threat against a student at Sunray Elementary School in Holiday, according to the school’s principal.

In a phone call to families, the school’s principal Debra Viggiano said the agency was made aware of a report that a student made a threat to kill another student on Wednesday.

The principal said the staff has spoken to the parents of the child who made the alleged threat. The student in question will not be at school on Thursday.

At this time, the school does not believe its students are in danger.

“With the current atmosphere of fear and anxiety, I wanted you to be aware that we are taking every precaution to keep your children safe,” Viggiano said in the call.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was also notified of

