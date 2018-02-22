Nurses seen on camera laughing as veteran gasps for breath indicted on murder, neglect charges

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia grand jury has indicted two nurses and an aide in the death of an elderly patient.

Former licensed nurse practitioners Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, of Snellville, faces a charge of felony murder and neglect to an elder person and Wanda Nuckles, of Buford, is charged with depriving an elder person of essential services. Certified nurse assistant Mable Turman, of College Park, is charged with neglect to an elder person.

The charges stem from the Feb. 27, 2014 death of 89-year-old James Dempsey, a patient at Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center.

Two of the nurses lost their licenses after a television station persuaded courts to unseal a video secretly recorded by Dempsey’s family.

The video shows the World War II veteran repeatedly calling for help, saying he can’t breathe. It also shows the nurses failing to take life-saving measures and laughing as they try to start an oxygen machine.

The indictment alleges the defendants failed to provide timely medical assistance resulting in Dempsey’s death.

All three also were indicted on one count of concealing the death of another in the indictment returned Tuesday by a DeKalb County grand jury.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: