Manatee County 911 center getting some upgrades

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County 911 center is getting some serious upgrades which could transform the way you call for help.

Our phones can do so much more than just make calls, so 911 centers need to keep up.

“Every chance we have where we can cut seconds off our response time? We’re gonna try to upgrade technology, create new policies or procedures, do whatever it takes to put us ahead of that curve,” said Manatee County Public Safety Director Bob Smith.

The Manatee County 911 center just got funding to upgrade into what’s called the “ESInet” or Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network.

In layman’s terms, their calls will be routed through the internet. The current system of routing calls is 50-years-old.

“We’re no longer relying on the antiquated, in the ground copper wire lines to receive 911 calls,” said Smith.

This will help prevent massive 911 outages like what we witnessed in the Tampa Bay area last month.

“Well, you never say never. But we want to make sure we’re prepared in advance, we’d like to avoid them,” said Smith.

All these upgrades mean we could soon send photos and even videos to dispatchers.

“As technology grows, we really have to try to keep up to it. We kind of owe it to the citizens to make sure that we’re staying abreast of all the stuff that could possibly be used to get them the help that they need,” said 911 dispatcher Captain Michael Petrilla.

Dispatchers can get pictures of a suspect or video of a car accident. But some say it’s a mixed bag.

“There are people out there who will probably wanna send something to us that we don’t quite want to see, but in order for us to keep the technology going, we’re gonna have to. It also could make the stress higher because we may not want to be that much involved in what’s exactly what’s going on with that person calling,” said Captain Petrilla.

“There are upsides to it, but you also have to take the bad too,” said Petrilla.

Dispatchers will be trained on the new systems. When emergencies arise, every second counts. So officials hope these upgrades can save lives.

The upgrades will begin later this year and officials hope to have the whole program online within the next two to three years.

