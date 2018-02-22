Police: Man threatens Tampa hotel employee with knife in women’s restroom

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are searching for a man who threatened a Marriott hotel employee with a knife in the women’s restroom.

According to police, the victim went to use the public restroom of the hotel, located at 1001 N Westshore Blvd, at 7:30 a.m.

As the approached the restroom doors, she saw the man standing outside of the men’s restroom.

As she was at the sink, she looked in the mirror and saw the man standing behind her.

He stated that he was in the wrong bathroom while staring at her, making her nervous.

At that point, police say the man threatened her with a knife and a physical struggle began.

The victim keyed up the portable radio issued to employees and screamed, causing the man to release her and flee.

The victim suffered a small laceration to her finger from the knife.

Police later recovered the knife.

Detectives worked with the victim to develop a composite sketch of the man.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW;