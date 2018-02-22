Life Hacks: Healthy, dad-inspired lunches for kids

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This life hacks is for the dad’s out there. It’s no secret that when it comes to getting things done we do it in our own special way.

8 is On Your Side showing you the “dad hacks” that you can use to fix kids lunches that are healthy, dad inspired and mom approved!

For Jim White his daughter is everything.

“I’ve got a beautiful 5-year-old daughter. I think sometimes she’s going on 15 with some of the questions and things that I get back,” says Jim White, a certified personal trainer, lifestyle and weight management coach, and owner of First 1 Fit Tampa.

He admits it’s not easy. One of his biggest challenges, finding healthy meals she will enjoy.

“They’re around their friends and they see what they have and they come home and they want that. They want to know why can one kid have something that you can’t,” says White.

Over time, he has figured out a few dad hacks for making healthy edible lunches.

First, he says you have to read the labels to what you’re buying; staying away from lots of sugar, artificial dyes, and chemicals.

“You see something that’s really, really good in the way that it’s presented, and you flip it over and you almost fall,” says White.

Most kids love the pre-packaged lunches, but there are healthier options.

“I try to keep gluten lower in our household, so I get a good gluten free cracker. We can get an organic meat that fits our profile for what we like and what our daughter likes, or kids like. We can get cheeses that are organic,” says White.

White says his daughter now loves preparing lunch — cutting fun shapes out of cheese.

“Kids love crunch, and believe it or not once you go and put peanut butter on something like celery it doesn’t taste like celery anymore. It’s just really crunchy peanut butter,” says White.

Instead of a candy bar, try cutting up a protein bar with chocolate and ingredients that your kids can eat.

“That whole bar has only four grams of sugar. A comparable candy bar, like you and I probably had growing up, is about 20-30 grams of sugar, and just a whole bunch of stuff we can’t even pronounce,” says White.

As long as the kids are smiling White says, that’s a win!

“As far as from the dad hacks standpoint, yeah. We get to give them super healthy food. We get to be superstars. They love us because they think they’re eating treats instead of health food,” says White.

Other healthy options, especially as the days get hot, make your own Popsicles. Use natural juices and a Popsicle maker to get the kids a cool treat.

