Lakewood High School student arrested for saying he was planning a school shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old Lakewood High School student was arrested on Thursday.
According to police, the student made a statement in front of a teacher and other students that he was planning a school shooting.
After investigating, police charged the student with false reports concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner against persons, which is a second degree felony.
