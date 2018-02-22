Lakeland gymnastics coach faces 40 additional child porn charges

21-year-old Alexander M. Katchalov was arrested on child porn charges.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland gymnastics coach arrested last month is facing 40 additional child pornography charges after detectives found more videos of children in his possession.

Alexander Katchalov, 21, was initially arrested on Jan. 30 on 22 counts of possession of child pornography. On Wednesday, detectives added 40 counts of enhanced child possession of child pornography charges to the former coach.

The new charges were filed after detectives found 10 additional videos containing child pornography on Katchalov’s electronic devices. Detectives say one of the videos showed victims as young as two-years-old being graphically sexually battered by adults.

Katchalov worked for the Elite World Gymnastics Training Complex located at State Road 33 in Lakeland.  He coached students ages three to 15 in a group setting and in individual lessons. The gym is own by Katchalov’s family, which notified parents of his arrest, saying they didn’t know he was sending and receiving the porn.

Detectives say there are no local victims, but the sheriff’s office wants parents to call them if they believe their child is a victim.

“Katchalov was in possession of and regularly watched horrible, graphic, and sexually deviant child pornography and I am thankful for our detectives who did an outstanding job thoroughly searching his electronic devices and accounts,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

