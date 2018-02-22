Insects, strong odor lead police to body inside van in Tarpon Springs

By Published:

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials said insects and a strong odor led police to a dead body in Tarpon Springs on Thursday.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department responded to a Walmart after an employee complained about the white Ford E-150 van sitting in the lot off U.S. 19 and Tarpon Avenue.

The outside of the van was covered in insects and police detected a strong odor coming from the vehicle.

When officers entered the vehicle, they found the body of a deceased individual. Their name has not been released at this time.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

No further details are immediately available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s