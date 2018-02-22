Insects, strong odor lead police to body inside van in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials said insects and a strong odor led police to a dead body in Tarpon Springs on Thursday.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department responded to a Walmart after an employee complained about the white Ford E-150 van sitting in the lot off U.S. 19 and Tarpon Avenue.

The outside of the van was covered in insects and police detected a strong odor coming from the vehicle.

When officers entered the vehicle, they found the body of a deceased individual. Their name has not been released at this time.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

No further details are immediately available.

