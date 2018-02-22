Hillsborough deputies rescue man from river after boat capsizes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies rescued a man whose boat overturned on the Little Manatee River early Thursday morning.

HCSO received a 911 call at 2 a.m. from a resident who heard an unknown male calling for help in the area of 10th St. SW and Woodland Estates Avenue in Ruskin.

HCSO patrol units and the Aviation unit responded to the scene and found Robert Sickler lying on top of his jon boat that had capsized in the Little Manatee River.

Robert was too far out from the shore for the deputies to throw a rope to him, so the aviation unit on scene lowered a small inflatable raft.

Robert was able to use the raft and made his way to the shore where he was checked out by HCFR.

Robert was not injured and was released on scene.

HCSO Marine units removed the jon boat from the river.

According to Sickler, he was fishing in the river alone when the tide began to move out to the bay. He began to paddle to the shore at which point the current became too strong and pulled his boat into the U.S. 41 bridge pylon which caused it to capsize.

He attempted to paddle to the shore while lying on the top of the boat, but the current was too strong and he became tired.

