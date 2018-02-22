Deputies locate missing, endangered Wimauma woman

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Barbara Hoskins, 63, of Wimauma who was previously reported missing by Hillsborough authorities has been safely located, officials said.
No further details are immediately available.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:
- WATCH: SpaceX launches Spanish satellite from California
- VIDEO: Rubio on the defensive about gun control during town hall
- Lockdowns lifted after threats at 2 Tampa Bay area schools
- Clearwater Beach ranked No. 1 in U.S., Siesta Beach follows at No. 2
- MS-13 gang member with AK-47 arrested in Wimauma
- Florida lawmaker’s aide fired for calling Parkland students ‘crisis actors’
- Family who took in Nikolas Cruz after parents died: We had monster living under our roof