HCSO helicopter helps deputies catch wrong-way driver on Hwy 60

By Published: Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A wrong-way reckless driver was arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Thursday, thanks to the help of a helicopter.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the driver at 4:30 p.m. in the area of Bell Shoals Road and Bloomingdale Boulevard.

Deputies searched the area for a Nissan Altima that struck a guard rail and was running vehicle off the road.

HSCO picked up the vehicle as it was traveling west on Highway 60, but didn’t give chase.

The driver was identified as Fady Suleiman, of Temple Terrace.

Aviation observed Suleiman commit numerous traffic violations, including repeatedly driving on the wrong side of the road, cutting off other drivers, driving along sidewalks and through neighborhood yards.

At one point, Suleiman narrowly missed causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.

A patrol unit was able to safely deploy stop sticks and the vehicle finally came to a stop at Kingsway Road at Edgedale Circle.

Suleiman exited the vehicle and surrendered.

It’s not known what caused him to drive so erratically.

Suleiman was released from Florida State Prison on Oct. 31. He has served three prison terms and previous charges include Assault, Robbery Home Invasion,  Felon in Possession Firearm, Battery on a LEO, Burglary and more.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s