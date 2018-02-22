Gov. Scott to announce major action plan to keep Florida students safe in Friday press conference

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Rick Scott will announce his action plan to make major changes to help keep Florida students safe on Friday, following last week’s fatal mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.
Scott will hold a press conference in Tallahassee at 10:30 a.m.
The governor’s press office says the plan includes school safety improvements and keeping guns away from individuals struggling with mental illness.
This follows the emergency meetings Scott organized with law enforcement, school administrations, teachers, mental health experts, state agency leadership and meetings with Stoneman Douglas High School students.
An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.
RELATED COVERAGE-
- School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz facing 17 charges of premeditated murder
- Tampa woman’s grandson texted: “I hear the gunfire. He coming to get us.”
- 17 dead after former student opens fire at South Florida high school
- First identified victim in South Florida school shooting remembered as hero
- Florida school massacre: What happened moment by moment
- Trump suggests Fla. shooting suspect was “mentally disturbed
- Hero teacher hides 19 students in closet as shots fired at Stoneman Douglas High School
- Who is Florida high school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz? Sheriff says online posts ‘very disturbing’
- Multiple gunshots heard in videos when shooter opened fire in south Florida high school