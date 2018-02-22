Gov. Scott to announce major action plan to keep Florida students safe in Friday press conference

Gov. Rick Scott delivers his last State of the State address on the first day of the legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Rick Scott will announce his action plan to make major changes to help keep Florida students safe on Friday, following last week’s fatal mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.

Scott will hold a press conference in Tallahassee at 10:30 a.m.

The governor’s press office says the plan includes school safety improvements and keeping guns away from individuals struggling with mental illness.

This follows the emergency meetings Scott organized with law enforcement, school administrations, teachers, mental health experts, state agency leadership and meetings with Stoneman Douglas High School students.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

