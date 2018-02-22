Florida AMBER Alert issued for 8-year-old girl last seen in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl last seen in Cape Coral.

Juliet Odierna was last seen in the 3000 block of Oasis Boulevard.

Odierna is 4’3″ and 80 pounds.

She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Odierna was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, a khaki skort and black shoes.

The child is possibly int he company of Jennifer Odierna, 34, and Theodore Moschovas, 37.

Jennifer Odierna is 5’9″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

Moschovas is 6 foot tall, 220 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt with white stripes, tan shorts, brown sandals and a white hat.

They may be traveling in a 2016 black Hyundai Accent, temporary tag number CBN9123.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223 or 911.

