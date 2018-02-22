Do you need a second flu shot?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The brutal flu season is still not over, and some people are getting the flu shot twice. But is a second shot necessary?

Doctors only recommend young children get vaccinated twice. Young children who have never received the vaccine should get their first shot initially and a booster shot four weeks later.

“We’ve had such a bad flu season and people are really worried about getting the flu so they say what if it is running out and there is some thought that the protection from a flu vaccine runs out after a period of time,” said Dr. Lou Romig, medical director After Hours Pediatrics.

Many people who are worried about the flu got vaccinated early in the fall and feel they might need a second vaccine to keep the flu at bay.

“Maybe you won’t be covered until the end of flu season and that may be true to a certain extent but it’s not an indication at this point to get a second flu vaccine. If you do get a second flu shot later on in the season, you might potentially be compromising your body’s ability to deal with the flu because the second shot may interfere with the chemical reactions and the immune activity that was set up with the first shot,” Romig said.

Doctors are hoping the brutal flu season will taper off soon.

“We are starting to see more of the influenza b coming up, that is confirmed by the CDC’s numbers and that’s a good thing because influenza b usually comes up at the end of the season so that’s an encouraging sign,” said Romig.

But they’re still encouraging patients to get their flu shot.

“We see influenza year round in the state of Florida, even sporadically through the summer, so it’s absolutely not too late to get a flu shot,” said Romig.

New numbers from the C.D.C. shows this year’s flu vaccine is 36 percent effective.

Follow Jana Jones on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: