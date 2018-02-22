Deputies: St. Pete man tried to kill woman by pushing her out of moving car

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a St. Petersburg man who is accused of trying to kill a woman by pushing her out of a moving car in Polk County.

The sheriff’s office has issued an arrest warrant for Remond Brown II.

Investigators say Brown and the victim were were travelling together in a black Honda Accord on Satruday, Feb. 17. They were driving in the area of Highway 60 East and Silvio Road in Lake Wales.

Investigators say Brown began punching the victim in the face multiple times, then pushed her out of the vehicle while he was driving at highway speed.

Other travelers on the road stopped to help the victim, but Brown did not.

Deputie say he stopped that car, but only to look back at the victim and swore at her before getting back into the car, and driving off.

The sheriff’s office says Brown lives in the St. Petersburg area and that’s where he probably is now. Authorities want people to share this information with their  Facebook friends and family.

Remond Brown is about 5’4″ tall,  he weighs 170 lbs, and may still be driving around in the victim’s black 2017 Honda Accord (FL tag: 717TDH).

An arrest warrant has been issued for him with charges of  2nd Degree Attempted Murder, Battery (Domestic Violence), Violation of an Injunction, and Grand Theft Motor Vehicle.

