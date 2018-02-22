Collection of over 100 pieces of fine art in Sun City Center estate up for auction

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (WFLA) – Want some fine art to hang on your wall? How about a Rolls Royce for the driveway?

An auction on an estate in Sun City Center will feature that and much more.

John Harris is the auctioneer who’s tasked with selling all the clutter found in Douglas Major’s home after his passing in November..

“When I walked in, the clutter caught my eye. I figured there was a few things, but as I looked closer to the clutter, things started to get very clear,” Harris said.

Generally, in a large duplex, he may see a thing or two.

In this particular duplex?

Multiple that by 20 or 30.

There are over 100 pieces of fine art hanging from the walls of the home.

“A lot of surprises,” said his Douglas’s brother, Bruce. “We found jewelry and things tucked away in corners and places.”

Bruce says Doug had a knack for collection valuables.

“He would purchase artwork, jewelry, any kind of collectible that, very unusual pieces. And that’s what he did for years and years and years,” he said.

“This is a Salvador Dali peace menorah, one of 250. Signed,”

The winning bidders will soon be able to enjoy the treasures.

The auction is slated to take place on March 10 over two days.

The first day will take place in the fellowship hall of Trinity Baptist Church, located at 702 Del Webb Blvd. W in Sun City Center.

The next day will be held at Doug Major’s home, one mile away.

Those interested can call Harris at 813-784-3926 for more information.

