CNN denies Parkland shooting survivor was fed scripted questions

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Parkland shooting survivor has accused CNN of feeding him scripted questions on gun control.

Colton Haab, a junior ROTC student at Stoneman Douglas High School told WPLG-TV he declined an invitation to participate in CNN”s townhall on the Parkland shooting after the network rejected a question he was prepared to ask and gave him a list of scripted questions to use instead.

“I expected to be able to ask my questions and give my opinions on my questions,” Haab told a local ABC affiliate, WPLG-TV. “CNN had originally asked me to write a speech and questions, and it ended up being all scripted.”

Haab said he planned to ask about school safety and wanted to suggest the possibility of hiring veterans as armed security guards on school campuses, an idea President Trump has reportedly endorsed in the past.

CNN denied the student’s claims in a tweet Thursday morning, saying Haab and his father chose not to participate in the town hall before it began.

CNN response to the claim of a "scripted question" for last night's town hall: pic.twitter.com/Mz1hMqqfkw — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) February 22, 2018

“There is absolutely no truth to this,” CNN Communications tweeted. “CNN did not provide or script questions for anyone in last night’s town hall, nor have we ever.”

They also invited Haab to come on the network to discuss his views on school safety.

