Clearwater business owner says hacker wanted $500K to return his files

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you haven’t been the victim of a cybercrime, it’s only a matter of time. Cyber criminals are out in force, looking for your personal information every waking hour of the day.

Ransomware is an especially scary aspect of the digital world we live in, where hackers make their way into your system, and hold your information hostage until you pay them a fee.

Sri Sridharan has been a target.

“They just keep pounding me. Hoping that I will make a mistake and click,” said Sridharan, who is the director of the Florida Center for Cybersecurity at the University of South Florida.

One might think he would be an unlikely mark in that position. But he says anyone can be a victim, and everyone should take precautions. Most of the attempts to access his information come in through phony e-mails.

“It’s all garbage. It’s just tempting you to click on that link and they’ll immediately download bad malware into your system. And once it’s downloaded into your system it takes control.”

This month, the center issued its report on the State of Cybersecurity in Florida. Some of the data released makes it easier to understand why hackers in mass are working diligently to obtain personal information. In many cases, people’s information can be compared to low-hanging fruit. The fewer measures taken to protect personal data equates to fewer steps hackers need to take to get it. Of those surveyed, only 32 percent said they are prepared for a cyber-attack.

Sridharan believes companies, institutions and individuals need to be aware of what’s coming. He says in 2017, this type of cyber-criminal activity was on the rise. In 2018, “It’s going to grow even more,” said Sridharan. “And the attacks are getting sophisticated, as well.”

What makes this such an appealing “business” model for the internet thief is that they know people in their profession rarely get caught. And even if they do get caught, rarely are they brought to justice. Some operate in faraway countries, where they are protected from U.S. prosecution or extradition, others are able to change their identity before authorities are able to track them down.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office is currently working to prosecute nearly a dozen cases, more than any other state. But Attorney General Pam Bondi still believes the best prevention is education.

“If you get a pop up ad on your screen, my advice is to shut it,” said Bondi, who says a number of victims shell out money to the hackers thinking they are legitimate. “People even end up thanking the scammers on the phone, thinking that they’re helping them correct issues with their computer when in fact they have malware, they’re getting into your entire system, stealing your bank account information. Pretty much your identity.”

James Ullery learned about Ransomware the hard way. He’s the president of LED Tampa, a company based in Clearwater, which fell victim to ransomware.

“It makes you feel somewhat violated. Like someone snuck into your house or your business and stole something that belonged to you,” said Ullery, who says the hackers demanded $500,000 for the return of his files. “Five-hundred dollars, we felt, was far less expensive than the inconvenience of losing your data.”

8 WAYS TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM ONLINE HACKERS

Don’t open any email from an unknown sender. Before you click on any link, hover over it with your mouse. That will reveal the URL. If the URL looks suspect, don’t click on it. Back up your files regularly. Make sure you have up-to-date antivirus software/protection. If possible, turn off your computer when not in use. Do NOT use simple passwords, or ones that might be easy to figure out. Be wary of any pop up ads that appear in your social media accounts. When making an online purchase, make sure you are using a secure site. It’s easy to do, just look for the “s” in the www address. If it’s https://www.xxxxx.com it’s a secure site. If it’s http://www.xxxxx.com it is NOT a secure site.