Better Call Behnken: Spring Hill woman’s dumpster hauled away by mistake, company says she’d have to pay to get it back

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Janis Magalas has been without her dumpster for three weeks.

The dumpster is the only way she can get her trash picked up, but it was hauled away, by mistake, by the very company she paid for trash service at her rural Spring Hill home.

“How am I going to be without garbage pickup?” Magalas said. “That’s disgusting.”

She called Republic Services to get answers, but she still doesn’t have her dumpster.

“It’s a nightmare,” she said. I’m afraid of bugs. I’m afraid of rats.”

Plus, she was told she’d have to pay more money to get the dumpster back.

“I live on a very small Social Security check and I have not a lot of extra money and they wanted $187 to redeliver the dumpster,” she said.

Out of options, Janice knew it was time she’d Better Call Behnken.

We called the company’s corporate offices in Arizona. When Janice still didn’t get results, we went to the local office in Hudson.

Minutes later, we received a call from corporate and a promise that Janice will have the dumpster she paid for very soon – at no extra charge.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: