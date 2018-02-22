Lockdown lifted at Bayshore High School after reported social media threat

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) -Bayshore High School in Bradenton was briefly on lockdown Thursday as authorities investigated a threat made on social media.

As of 1:40 p.m., officials said the school, which is located at 5401 34th Street West.,  is no longer under lockdown.

A representative for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the agency is still investigating a threat that was made against the school on social media.

It’s still unclear what the threat entailed, but it prompted extra law enforcement presence on school grounds Thursday.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing situation. Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates. 

 

