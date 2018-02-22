8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Feb. 23-25

1. Grown Up Night (Friday)

Grown Ups take over the Glazer Museum to climb, jump, and build in the exhibits! Play like a kid again with parachutes, slinkies, and hula hoops. Get the details

2. 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo (Friday, Saturday)

Attention runners, joggers, walkers and all WFLA News Channel 8 fans: pick-up your race packet, do your late registration and grab the latest in running gear all in one place this weekend. You can even come by our booth and meet our team! Get the details

3. Crab & Shrimp Festival (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

3 days of live bands, crab races, a carnival, beer gardens, crafter & business areas, photo booths, kids area and a ton of seafood options. Get the details

4. Pasco County Fair (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Grab your friends and check out all the entertainment, competition and fair food at this fun weekend event. Get the details

5. Jazz Festival (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Enjoy some smooth beats with the one you love while exploring all St. Pete has to offer. Get the details

6. Family Friendly Walkathon (Saturday)

Come see the Southeastern Guide Dogs’ excitement as thousands of walkers of all shapes and sizes lace up their shoes, grab their dogs’ leashes, and head out to support a worthwhile cause. Get the details

7. Tampa Beer & Brunch Festival (Saturday)

Enjoy tons of great brunch dishes from local restaurants as well as craft beer and brunch cocktails. Get the details

8. Fine Art Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

See original artwork by more than 120 artisans from across Florida and around the United States. If you do not find exactly what you’re looking for, you can even have a piece of original art made just for you. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there are tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

WEATHER

We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY

