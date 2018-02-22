12 St. Bernard puppies, mother rescued after being abandoned in river

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WFLA/WBTS) – A dozen St. Bernard puppies and their mother were rescued by a kayaker after being tied in a bag and left to die in the Blackstone River in Massachusetts.

The puppies and mother were turned over to Animal Control after their father, Buddy, was found wandering in Douglas Stat Forest.

“Someone driving past stopped and said, ‘hey this looks like so-and-so’s dog, so they pulled out their cell phone and they called him,’” said Animal Control Officer Kevin Sullivan.

Sullivan says the owners allegedly lied and said Buddy was one of eight dogs they removed after being evicted.

She then admitted to Sullivan that they dumped him in the forest.

Pawfect Life Rescue of Uxbridge has helped with the cost of vet bills and helping to coordinate adoptions.

“Puppies are doing really well now, they’re all putting on weight, they’ve doubled, if not tripled in size over the last two weeks,” said Sullivan.

Pawfect Life Rescue received hundreds of applications for adoptions and even sponsors for each puppy to help with bills.

The owner is scheduled to be in court March 21st.