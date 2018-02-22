12 St. Bernard puppies, mother rescued after being abandoned in river

WFLA/WBTS Published: Updated:

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WFLA/WBTS) – A dozen St. Bernard puppies and their mother were rescued by a kayaker after being tied in a bag and left to die in the Blackstone River in Massachusetts.

The puppies and mother were turned over to Animal Control after their father, Buddy, was found wandering in Douglas Stat Forest.

“Someone driving past stopped and said, ‘hey this looks like so-and-so’s dog, so they pulled out their cell phone and they called him,’” said Animal Control Officer Kevin Sullivan.

Sullivan says the owners allegedly lied and said Buddy was one of eight dogs they removed after being evicted.

She then admitted to Sullivan that they dumped him in the forest.

Pawfect Life Rescue of Uxbridge has helped with the cost of vet bills and helping to coordinate adoptions.

“Puppies are doing really well now, they’re all putting on weight, they’ve doubled, if not tripled in size over the last two weeks,” said Sullivan.

Pawfect Life Rescue received hundreds of applications for adoptions and even sponsors for each puppy to help with bills.

The owner is scheduled to be in court March 21st.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s