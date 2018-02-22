10-year-old leaves note and money to support teacher before walkout

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) — A West Virginia teacher walked into her classroom on Tuesday to find a sweet note and surprise sitting on her desk.

Shannon Dinges, who is a teacher at South Jefferson Elementary, said she found a note neatly folded with money inside. The note said “my mom told me why we have no school on Thursday and Friday.”

The note was placed on her desk two days before a state-wide teacher walkout to protest for better pay and benefits.

“I had to fight back tears as I called the student to my desk and graciously thanked him for his generosity and kindness,” Dinges wrote in a Facebook post. “He just wanted to help and just like that I am reminded (in the midst of all the turmoil in our education system right now) why I go to school everyday. Why I love my job.”

Dinges said the note and money was from one of her students. “How can a 10-year old-boy better understand, be more compassionate to a teacher’s needs and reach down into his very own pocket to try to find an answer… better than our adult, educated, elected leaders?” Dinges wrote.

Dinges said the student refused to take the money back so she has to hide it in a thank you card.

