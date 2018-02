LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World guests have been wondering the gender of Animal Kingdom’s baby hippo since it was born last month.

The Disney Parks Blog announced Wednesday the baby hippo is a boy and his name is Augustus.

The blog says the little one is now 168 pounds with a playful spirit.

Augustus can be seen with his mom, Tuma, on Disney’s Kilimanjaro Safaris ride.

