VIDEO: ‘Sweet little senior’ snatches Psychrometer tool inside Mulberry McDonald’s

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway for an elderly thief who was caught on camera stealing at a Mulberry McDonald’s.

Detectives were called to the McDonald’s inside the Walmart located at 6745 Church Ave. North after a man reported his “Supco” brand Psychrometer tool was stolen. The victim, a technician, is a contractor for the Walmart and the tool, valued at $100, is used to test the air for maintenance work.

In surveillance video released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a “sweet little senior citizen” who is dressed in pink can be seen grabbing the tool and putting it in her purse.

Anyone with information regarding the woman should call Detective Holley at 863-499-2400 or 863-298-6200. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: