U.S. panel recommends new adult vaccine against Hepatitis B

This undated photo provided by Dynavax on February 2018 shows vials of the Heplisav-B vaccine. It was licensed in the U.S., in November 2017 and is the first new hepatitis B vaccine in 25 years. (Ryan Skinner/Dynavax via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal advisory panel on Wednesday recommended a new vaccine against hepatitis B.

The vaccine, called Heplisav-B, was licensed for use in the U.S. in November and is the first new hepatitis B vaccine in 25 years.

Hepatitis B vaccines have been in childhood shots for decades. The new vaccine made by Dynavax Technologies Corp. is for adults and is given in two shots over a month. It uses an additive that boosts the body’s immune response.

The Hepatitis B virus can damage the liver and is spread through contact with blood or other bodily fluids. Cases have been rising, a trend linked to the heroin and opioid epidemic. Meanwhile, researchers found older vaccines falter in diabetics and older adults.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices endorsed the vaccine during a meeting in Atlanta. The government usually adopts its recommendations.

