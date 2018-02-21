Teens take pictures with fake flowers for ‘Hobby Lobby Challenge’

(WFLA) — A new viral photo trend is blowing up Twitter and ticking off Hobby Lobby employees.

These pictures look like a professional photo shoot in a garden, but it’s actually an impromptu shoot in Hobby Lobby’s plastic flower aisle.

According to CNN, this is the latest viral trend, with elaborate floral photos lighting up Twitter feeds.

shooting in hobby lobby is the new thing now am I right pic.twitter.com/vh3jIISFgf — Kelsey Maggart (@_KelseyMaggart) January 27, 2018

They’re calling it the “Hobby Lobby Challenge,” and the internet is loving it.

But, you know who’s not loving it? Hobby Lobby employees. Many of the craft store’s employees tweeted about their frustration with the disruptive trend.

Like the mannequin and cinnamon challenges, it looks like Hobby Lobby Challenge is here to stay, well, for or now.

