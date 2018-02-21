Teens take pictures with fake flowers for ‘Hobby Lobby Challenge’

By Published: Updated:

(WFLA) — A new viral photo trend is blowing up Twitter and ticking off Hobby Lobby employees.

These pictures look like a professional photo shoot in a garden, but it’s actually an impromptu shoot in Hobby Lobby’s plastic flower aisle.

According to CNN, this is the latest viral trend, with elaborate floral photos lighting up Twitter feeds.

They’re calling it the “Hobby Lobby Challenge,” and the internet is loving it.

But, you know who’s not loving it? Hobby Lobby employees. Many of the craft store’s employees tweeted about their frustration with the disruptive trend.

Like the mannequin and cinnamon challenges, it looks like Hobby Lobby Challenge is here to stay, well, for or now.

>> MORE TRENDING TOPICS

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s