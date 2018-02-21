Tampa Bay area students planning walkouts to protest gun violence

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Students in the Tampa Bay area plan to join other students across the Sunshine State who are staging walkouts to show solidarity for students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland who traveled to Tallahassee to rally for gun control.
Students at multiple schools in South Florida have already walked out of class. Others plan to walkout at some point today to protest gun violence.
The walkouts come one week after police say 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at his former school in Parkland, killing 17 people.
Students at multiple schools in the Tampa Bay area are panning protests today including Pinellas Park High School, East Lake High School in Tarpon Springs, Charles S. Rush Middle School and Sunlake High School in Land O’ Lakes and Leto High School in Tampa.
RELATED COVERAGE-
- School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz facing 17 charges of premeditated murder
- Tampa woman’s grandson texted: “I hear the gunfire. He coming to get us.”
- 17 dead after former student opens fire at South Florida high school
- First identified victim in South Florida school shooting remembered as hero
- Florida school massacre: What happened moment by moment
- Trump suggests Fla. shooting suspect was “mentally disturbed
- Hero teacher hides 19 students in closet as shots fired at Stoneman Douglas High School
- Who is Florida high school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz? Sheriff says online posts ‘very disturbing’
- Multiple gunshots heard in videos when shooter opened fire in south Florida high school