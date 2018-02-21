Tampa Bay area students planning walkouts to protest gun violence

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Students in the Tampa Bay area plan to join other students across the Sunshine State who are staging walkouts to show solidarity for students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland who traveled to Tallahassee to rally for gun control.

Students at multiple schools in South Florida have already walked out of class. Others plan to walkout at some point today to protest gun violence.

The walkouts come one week after police say 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at his former school in Parkland, killing 17 people.

Students at multiple schools in the Tampa Bay area are panning protests today including Pinellas Park High School, East Lake High School in Tarpon Springs, Charles S. Rush Middle School and Sunlake High School in Land O’ Lakes and Leto High School in Tampa.

