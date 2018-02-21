Tampa Bay area residents react to Rev. Billy Graham’s death, Temple Terrace ties

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published: Updated:

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – Reverend Billy Graham’s words touched millions of lives.

But the trees along the Hillsborough River in Temple Terrace likely got the first stirring words from him.

“He would row his canoe out there and practice sermons to the trees,” said James Hulls, who came here today to remember Reverend Graham.

“This was the spot where it all started.”

Reverend Graham received his degree from Florida Bible Institute, which used to be where Florida College is now.

Florida Bible Institute is now Trinity College of Florida in Pasco County.

In those early days in the 1930s, he preached to the trees and to the people, especially along Franklin and Fortune Streets in downtown Tampa.

There are historical markers in both the the downtown location and along the Riverbank in Temple Terrace.

The one in Temple Terrace is thanks to Hulls.

“I was fortunate enough to get a group together, ministers and the mayor involved, we decided to memorialize this spot,” he said.

It was a humble start to a ministry that changed the world.

“He was spiritual consultant to 10 presidents. I don’t think anybody in the world has done that,” Hulls said.

Follow Rod Carter on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s