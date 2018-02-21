Tampa Bay area residents react to Rev. Billy Graham’s death, Temple Terrace ties

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – Reverend Billy Graham’s words touched millions of lives.

But the trees along the Hillsborough River in Temple Terrace likely got the first stirring words from him.

“He would row his canoe out there and practice sermons to the trees,” said James Hulls, who came here today to remember Reverend Graham.

“This was the spot where it all started.”

Reverend Graham received his degree from Florida Bible Institute, which used to be where Florida College is now.

Florida Bible Institute is now Trinity College of Florida in Pasco County.

In those early days in the 1930s, he preached to the trees and to the people, especially along Franklin and Fortune Streets in downtown Tampa.

There are historical markers in both the the downtown location and along the Riverbank in Temple Terrace.

The one in Temple Terrace is thanks to Hulls.

“I was fortunate enough to get a group together, ministers and the mayor involved, we decided to memorialize this spot,” he said.

It was a humble start to a ministry that changed the world.

“He was spiritual consultant to 10 presidents. I don’t think anybody in the world has done that,” Hulls said.

