Student reported missing from Florida Poly in Lakeland found safe

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A student from Florida Polytechnic University was found safe on Wednesday after being reported missing on Monday.

Authorities say 23-year-old Ronny Rosario was found safe off campus.

ORIGINAL STORY — Police at Florida Polytechnic University are searching for a 23-year-old missing student.

According to police, Ronny Rosario was last seen by his roommate around 1 a.m. Monday. Rosario’s sister reported him missing Monday night and said she hadn’t heard from him since Saturday.

Rosario did not show up for work on Tuesday and police say there has been no activity on his cell phone since early Monday morning. Rosario’s car is still parked on campus.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is assisting university police with the search for Rosario. Bloodhound units and a sheriff’s office helicopter searched the area near campus on Tuesday. A mounted unit will be brought in on Wednesday to search.

