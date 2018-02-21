Lockdowns lifted after threats at 2 Tampa Bay area schools

By Published: Updated:
River Ridge Middle School in New Port Richey.

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Threats forced two Tampa Bay area schools into lockdown on Wednesday morning.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Southeast High School in Bradenton was put on lockdown after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall Wednesday morning. Deputies went to the school to investigate and the lockdown was lifted by 12:30 p.m.

In Pasco County, deputies responded to an unconfirmed rumor about a student with a gun on the River Ridge Middle School campus. Investigators determined the rumor was false and say they are continuing their investigation.

“Students did the responsible thing in reporting to their SRO (school resource officer) that they heard a rumor that there was a gun on campus,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

River Ridge campus has returned to normal activity.

Law enforcement agencies from all over the Tampa Bay area have been busy this past week dealing with copycat shooting threats following a deadly mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County on Valentine’s Day.

Several students have been arrested throughout several different counties.

RELATED STORIES: 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s