Lockdowns lifted after threats at 2 Tampa Bay area schools

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Threats forced two Tampa Bay area schools into lockdown on Wednesday morning.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Southeast High School in Bradenton was put on lockdown after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall Wednesday morning. Deputies went to the school to investigate and the lockdown was lifted by 12:30 p.m.
In Pasco County, deputies responded to an unconfirmed rumor about a student with a gun on the River Ridge Middle School campus. Investigators determined the rumor was false and say they are continuing their investigation.
“Students did the responsible thing in reporting to their SRO (school resource officer) that they heard a rumor that there was a gun on campus,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
River Ridge campus has returned to normal activity.
Law enforcement agencies from all over the Tampa Bay area have been busy this past week dealing with copycat shooting threats following a deadly mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County on Valentine’s Day.
Several students have been arrested throughout several different counties.
